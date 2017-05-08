The Dangers Of Speculations On Buhari’s Health, By Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Nigeria is a place of numerous challenges and the home of vast human potentials. Our greatest challenge has always been how to best direct our vast potentials so that we overcome the challenges that plague us. This cardinal challenge is why the APC was formed and why the party presented then General Muhammadu Buhari as its standard bearer.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

