The Dead Body Of Marine Police Officer Who Was Ambushed In Delta Recovered (Graphic Photo)

The body of a marine police officer who was among security operatives attacked few days ago in a river in Delta state -has been recovered.
According to reports, the corpse of Inspector Orhigomisan Aghoro was discovered and recovered at Arouwun area. Three other marine policemen are reportedly missing as they are yet to be found….

