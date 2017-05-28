The dress these ladies wore to a night club will make you wonder about fashion (18+Photos)

Is this is the new fashion trend now. This is what two ladies wore to a party as they even deemed it fit to take photos with it and post them online.

The post The dress these ladies wore to a night club will make you wonder about fashion (18+Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

