The Exhibition By Josh Amor

The Exhibition explores the pinnacle of menswear which is constructed on the Beauty, Essence, Power and the ART of suiting portrayed as one that is museum worthy.

From Leonardo di Caprio as the dandyesque Mr Gatsby in The Great Gatsby to Christopher Plumber as Captain von Trapp in the timeless movie, Sound of Music, Josh Amor’s Collection references and pays homage to these fictitious yet iconic characters of leading men on the screen who have truly inspired and influenced the man’s closet.

For Ayobamidele Majekodunmi, the creative director of Josh Amor,

“Our Wet 2017 collection serves a range of properly tailored menswear staple that takes the Man from Boardroom to Happy Hour on a reserved yet stylish note. It’s a perfect mix of Ease and Effort”

See the collection below

Shoot Credit

Designer: Ayobamidele Majekodunmi @Herculedesigner

‎Brand: Josh Amor @thejoshamorbrand

Muse: Collins Onyejekwe @_2dark

Styling and Creative Direction: TheStyleInfideL for @thestylecompanyng

Shoot Coordinator’s: ‎@vainblackboy @pat_ada_eze @sommy_blaq for @thestylecompanyng

Photography: ‎Tosin Akinyemiju @‎tosin.akinyemiju

Shoes from ‎@overallspremiumbrands

