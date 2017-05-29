The Explosive Gupta Emails Published By The Sunday Times Yesterday

We all know that the Guptas have their claws embedded deep into Luthuli House, but even with that in mind these new emails are an absolute shocker.

If you still somehow thought that anyone at the top was working with the best interests of South Africa’s citizens at heart then sorry pal, we have bad news.

You would have been disgusted by the “silent coup” that the report Betrayal of the Promise: How South Africa is being stolen outlined HERE, and now it’s another set of damning evidence.

Cabinet ministers, state-owned entities, the president himself – they all work for the Guptas now.

Here’s the Sunday Times:

The correspondence also gives insight into the role of Zuma’s son Duduzane in presidential matters. Duduzane is a close Gupta associate and is believed to have made billions through this partnership.

Let’s run through some of the bombshells – strap yourself in. The emails reveal that:

Had their company’s CEO, Nazeem Howa, prepare notes for ANC Youth League president Collen Maine advising him on how to respond to media questions. The Guptas were sent Mosebenzi Zwane’s CV a month before he was appointed minister of mineral resources. Had staff coach Zwane on how to handle media conferences, including questions about his relationship with the Guptas. He flew on a Gupta jet to Dubai and they picked up the tab for his accommodation. The Guptas received confidential information on cabinet meetings from Communications Minister Faith Muthambi. Arranged for Denel director Dan Mantsha to be chauffeured around Dubai and paid for a deluxe suite for Matshela Koko – subsequently appointed acting CEO of Eskom – at the luxurious Oberoi Hotel in Dubai. When Rajesh Naithani was dumped as an SAA board member in October 2014, he sent an e-mail to Chawla asking him to tell Tony Gupta to “get me in at Transnet”. Another series of explosive e-mails show that the Guptas were central to a scheme for Zuma and his family to acquire residency in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Zuma has denied the claim, saying his only home was in Nkandla.

So we pay all that moola for Nkandla, and then he can’t even be arsed to live in it? No man.

Each of those examples above has an email supporting it, so if you want to read those you can scroll through the full list HERE.

Good thing the ANC showed some actual backbone this weekend at their NEC meeting. Jolling – of course they didn’t, you don’t bite the hand that feeds you.

[source:sundaytimes]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

