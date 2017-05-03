Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The first trailer for Stephen King’s The Dark Tower is here – The Verge

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Verge

The first trailer for Stephen King's The Dark Tower is here
The Verge
Stephen King's novel The Dark Tower has undergone a long and twisted path to become a movie. Now, just a few short months from release, there's light at the end of the tunnel: the first official trailer was added as an unlisted video on Sony Picture's
The Dark Tower Trailer: There Are Other Worlds Than TheseScreen Rant
The Dark Tower trailer: Matthew McConaughey, Idris Elba face off in film adaption of Stephen King seriesFirstpost
The Dark Tower Trailer is Here!ComingSoon.net
Metro –International Business Times UK –Empire –International Business Times, India Edition
all 138 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.