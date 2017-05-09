The French have sex most in the world- Durex Global Survey

Jethro Ibileke/Benin The 2003 Durex Global Sex Survey has revealed that the French are the people who have sex the most in a year. Also, the “French people are the second laggest consumers of alcohol per capital in the Western world, after Luxembourg. A University Don, Prof.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

