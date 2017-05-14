Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Guardian, Nollywood, IITA collaborate farming Reality TV Show – Guardian (blog)

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

The Guardian, Nollywood, IITA collaborate farming Reality TV Show
Guardian (blog)
According to the Producer, Kunle Agboola, who represents Corporate Farmers International Limited (CFIL), the concept of the show was developed by CFIL and IITA and will be shot within the IITA facility in Ibadan. The Guardian newspapers is set to …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.