Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The hours spent watching Zee World can finish 2 Masters’ courses -Jim Iyke

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood ‘bad boy’, Jim Iyke, took to Instagram to disclose how angry he was getting home to find the women in his house watching Zeeworld instead of cooking. He went further to disclose that even his Driver and P.A who had complained about hunger, joined the ladies in watching the program. Jim Iyke who said …

The post The hours spent watching Zee World can finish 2 Masters’ courses -Jim Iyke appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.