The Ideal Democracy Day celebration by Olisa Metuh
Vanguard
The Ideal Democracy Day celebration by Olisa Metuh
Since 1999, we have celebrated the 29th of May as Democracy Day. Our leaders across the nation have seized upon the day as an opportunity to deliver monologues on their 'achievements.' This practice, unfortunately, serves to obviate the essence of …
