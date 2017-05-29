Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Ideal Democracy Day celebration by Olisa Metuh – Vanguard

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

The Ideal Democracy Day celebration by Olisa Metuh
Vanguard
Since 1999, we have celebrated the 29th of May as Democracy Day. Our leaders across the nation have seized upon the day as an opportunity to deliver monologues on their 'achievements.' This practice, unfortunately, serves to obviate the essence of …
Democracy Day: A day for reflection not celebration!Daily Trust
Democracy Day What May 29 means to a young NigerianPulse Nigeria
After 18 years of failure, we need a new kind of DemocracyVentures Africa
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.