Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The implications of newly constructed Lekki-Ajah Flyover Bridge: Own a duplex/plot here – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

The implications of newly constructed Lekki-Ajah Flyover Bridge: Own a duplex/plot here
Daily Post Nigeria
Infrastructure development in any city usually will spur movement of people and increase in property values. The Lekki-Ajah bridge is completed and so this will improve the livelihood of people in terms fewer travel time, more residential and
[The Alausa Blog]: Ambode commissions Jubilee bridge Ajah, Freedom/Admiralty road Lekki (Photos)YNaija

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.