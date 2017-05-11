THE INDEPENDENT: Museveni is recoiling from regional wars

In The Independent this week: The logic of Besigye’s election claims.

COVER STORY

Museveni beaten or tired?: Why President is coiling away from fighting regional wars.

BUSINESS

Museveni fights to save Utl: Experts commend move to protect bankrupt telco’s assets but say it needs a business plan that works.

THE LAST WORD

The logic of Besigye’s claims: What psychology tells us about FDC’s claims to have won last year’s presidential election.

EAST AFRICA

The Kenyan election: Will technology deliver a free and fair election this time?

ANALYSIS

Rising election tension: Kenya’s history of election violence is threatening to repeat itself.

NEWS ANALYSIS

Right poll, wrong people: What polling strategy means for Afrobarometer survey findings.

NATIONAL NEWS

Replacing Justice Kavuma, 20 others, gets complicated.

EDUCATION

Mengo’s Harvard debate heroes speak: Julia Muhumuza, Ruth Kitamirike, and Enoch Rukundu; the new stars of Mengo Senior Secondary School in Kampala after their strong showing that this year’s Havard University Debating Union in Massachusetts, USA, have been speaking to The Independent.

ECONOMY

Ugandans need to forge solutions to their problems collectively: PARK Jong Dae the South Korean ambassador says there isn’t one particular economic policy that can foster the development of a country.

RWANDA

Rwanda leads EA region economic competiveness: Rwanda has once again topped the East African region on the Africa Competitive Index published on May 04 by the World Economic Forum in collaboration with the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

BUSINESS

Uganda’s rice politics: Tax waiver on brown rice is meant to reduce its price from Shs 4,500 to Shs 3,000 per kilogramme.

HEALTH

C-section delivery: Risks remain whether it’s choice or forced.

The many benefits of vitamin D: Before antibiotics were discovered, sunlight was part of the standard treatment for tuberculosis.

FRANKLY SPEAKING

Tusiime’s creative mind: His barkcloth paper gives old material new image.

MOTORING

Toyota’s Land.Speed Cruiser: This 2,000-horsepower SUV hits a supercar-rivaling 370kph.

