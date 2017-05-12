The inevitability of the inevitable as the African Union robs Africa of the top UNWTO job

AATC News by Prof. Wolfgang H. Thome

The UNWTO Elections

There is no easy way to say this but someone has to say it in a way that everyone can understand what just went down in Madrid, Spain where the Executive Committee of the UN World Tourism Organization just voted for a new Secretary General who will hold the job for the next four years.

It is not an African Secretary General Elect however but a Georgian and the fault for that lays squarely with the African Union and its machinations behind the scenes and in the end in open forum, when they threatened and blackmailed Seychelles into withdrawing the endorsement for their own candidate Alain St. Ange.

Requests to publish the infamous letter have meanwhile fallen, predictably so, on deaf ears.

St. Ange, as was learned from reliable sources in Madrid, had besides the vote of his home country Seychelles secured votes of as many as four other African countries in addition to which he had pledges from at least a dozen, very likely more Executive Committee members from other parts of the world.

This was to be a testament to his unique qualification for the job and the respect he earned for his country and himself while serving in the Seychelles government.

These votes would have lifted him into the second round of the ballot and as an undisputed champion of tourism, his slogan was ‘Tourism For All‘ would no doubt have seen him elected as the first African to hold such a position.

The campaign was gruesome and got dirty at an early stage when one of the other candidate brought racism allegations into the public domain before at one stage flogging fake news that St. Ange had withdrawn.

While seeing himself as a Creole Seychellois did others on the continent simply classify him as a white man who got no business to represent Africa, representatives of regressive forces who will in their minds only ever allow black Africans to be called and call themselves Africans.

READ FULL COMMENT HERE (CLICK)

The post The inevitability of the inevitable as the African Union robs Africa of the top UNWTO job appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

