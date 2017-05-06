Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The international conspiracy to remove Goodluck Jonathan – Reno

Posted on May 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In this video, former media aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, reveals how foreign powers conspired with some northern governors to remove the then Nigeria’s president Jonathan.

The post The international conspiracy to remove Goodluck Jonathan – Reno appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.