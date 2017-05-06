The Lagos Leather Fair Debuts

The Lagos Leather Fair, the first of its kind, is scheduled to hold from the 2nd to 4th of June, 2017, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

The fair, a private initiative, is borne out of the need to draw attention to the untapped possibilities within the leather industry, identify the current challenges and discuss possible innovative solutions to move the industry forward.

Furthermore, in concurrence with the Made in Nigeria initiative, the fair also seeks to promote leather designers, provide training for artisans, and improve the quality of finished products.

The fair will host about 50 emerging and established leather designers as well as the ModainPelle Academy, a training institute in Milan, Star Machines, a supplier of leather equipment and machinery, some tanneries from Kano and some members of the Aba cluster.

