The Late Episode: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Rumors This Night

LONDON EVENING STANDARD West Ham are in no rush and are unlikely to offer Slaven Bilic new contract this summer despite interest from Fenerbahce

A frustrated Lucas Perez has admitted he is considering leaving Arsenal in the summer over his lack of playing time under Arsene Wenger.

Antonio Conte believes Chelsea will have to recruit heavily in the transfer market this summer in order to compete on four fronts next term.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS Zlatan Ibrahimovic's doctors were so amazed by the strength of the Manchester United striker's knee they have requested to do research on it when he retires.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers admits he would love to sign Patrick Roberts on a permanent basis – if Manchester City were willing to let him go.

LIVERPOOL ECHO Romelu Lukaku is ‘not good enough’ to play for Manchester United, says Rene Meulensteen.

Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez could move to Everton for as little as £5m this summer – despite his 14-goal haul in La Liga this season.

SUNDERLAND ECHO David Moyes has confirmed that midfielder George Honeyman is set to trigger an automatic extension to his Sunderland contract.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL West Brom were among a number of Premier League believed to have sent scouts to watch the exciting Bundesliga match between FC Cologne and Werder Bremen, with striker Antohony Modeste impressing.

EXPRESS & STAR Tony Pulis has lashed out at keyboard warriors who don’t attend games after praising the Albion fans who travelled to Turf Moor.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe insists in-form striker Joshua King will not be leaving the club this summer.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST Swansea City’s wage bill has been confirmed as one of the lowest in the Premier League

DERBY TELEGRAPH Derby County target Sam Hughes won’t be rushed in to deciding where he will be playing his football next season.

THE BOLTON NEWS Bolton Wanderers are planning to bolster their recruitment network in the coming weeks to underpin the success of promotion.

WIGAN EVENING POST Chairman David Sharpe says he is ‘well underway’ with the process of identifying Wigan Athletic’s new manager.

THE ARGUS Brighton striker Glenn Murray has rallied to the defence of keeper David Stockdale after his blunder against Aston Villa.

THE STAR Sheffield United expect to finalise the transfer of Ched Evans later this week after holding further talks with the Chesterfield centre-forward and his representative.

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER David Wagner will look at video replays before deciding whether to appeal Danny Ward’s red card in Sunday’s home defeat to Cardiff City.

