Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Latest: Ethiopian candidate leads vote for new WHO chief – Washington Post

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Washington Post

The Latest: Ethiopian candidate leads vote for new WHO chief
Washington Post
GENEVA — The Latest on the World Health Organization's new chief (all times local):. 6:15 p.m.. Ethiopia's Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a former minister of health, is leading the race to head the World Health Organization after two rounds of voting.
WHO Elects Ethiopia's Tedros as New Director GeneralNew York Times
Vote for WHO top job takes place after weeks of mud-slingingThe Guardian
Race for UN health agency chief down to 2 candidatesWHIO
Reuters UK –Geo News, Pakistan –Arab News –Irish Independent
all 33 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.