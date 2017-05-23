The Latest: Ethiopian candidate leads vote for new WHO chief – Washington Post
|
GENEVA — The Latest on the World Health Organization's new chief (all times local):. 6:15 p.m.. Ethiopia's Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a former minister of health, is leading the race to head the World Health Organization after two rounds of voting.
