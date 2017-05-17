The Latest: Manning has attire discretion under Army status – Sacramento Bee
|
Sacramento Bee
|
The Latest: Manning has attire discretion under Army status
Sacramento Bee
The Latest on the release of Pvt. Chelsea Manning from a Kansas military prison (all times local):. 2:25 p.m.. The Army says newly freed Pvt. Chelsea Manning will be on a special, unpaid off-duty status that will allow the transgender soldier to wear …
Chelsea Manning, who gave trove of US secrets to WikiLeaks, leaves prison
Chelsea Manning: from antisecrecy activist to transgender idol
LGBTQ People Face Unique Challenges in the Criminal Justice System
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!