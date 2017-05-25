South China Sea: US warship sails close to disputed Mischief Reef – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
South China Sea: US warship sails close to disputed Mischief Reef
The Independent
A US Navy warship sailed close to an artificial island built by China in the South China sea, the first such challenge to Beijing in the strategic waterways since President Donald Trump took office. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, officials …
