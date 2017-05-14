The Locust for backpain

By Mike Angere

Technique

Lie flat on the floor with face downwards and keep the hands by the side of the body with the fingers clenched into fists. Rest the chin on the ground by raising the head. Inhale and stiffen the body by pressing the fists against the floor. Slowly raise the legs as high as possible. Keep the legs in a straight line, while the two thighs, knees and ankles touch each other.

The weight of the legs must fall on the body and hands. Contract the muscles of the buttocks, stretch the muscles of the thighs and further extend the position of the legs. Retain the posture for a few seconds in the beginning and gradually increase the duration. Concentrate on the upper portion of the body, i.e. above the waist. Slowly lower the legs to the floor and simultaneously exhale. Relax with normal breathing. Repeat the posture two or three times. Relax in Makarasana.

Benefits

The practice of this Asana renders the spine supple and elastic. It relieves backache or strain on the spine caused by the hard work, etc. It also tones up the muscles at the back and the intestinal organs in the abdominal region and relieves pain in the lumbar and sacral regions.

Above all, it aids digestion and relieves gastric troubles.

Main Benefits:

The Locust brings elasticity to the cervical (upper back) region, and strength to the lower back, but it is important to stretch the chin as far forwards as possible if these benefits are to be gained. When you first attempt the Locust, you may be dismayed to find that your feet rise only slightly from the floor. Do not be discouraged. This will improve rapidly with practice and time.

Lower back is strengthened.

Flexibility of the upper back is improved

The Half Locust

Both legs are straight

Tune the raising and lowering of the leg to the breath.

Chin is stretched forwards.

The Full Locust

Legs are kept straight and lifted as high as possible.

Hands are together

Elbows are straight, and as close together as possible.

Chin is stretched forwards on the ground

