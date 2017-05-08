The many potentials in Anthony Joshua – Ben Murray Bruce

Nigeria’s sports sector may have ignored Anthony Joshua but Nigerians did not and certainly I did not. Recall that Silverbird honored him at Man of the Year two years ago. Today, we are all very proud of Anthony after his stunning defeat of Wladimir Klitschko. The whole world is celebrating this young man with former…

The post The many potentials in Anthony Joshua – Ben Murray Bruce appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

