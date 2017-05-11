Macron keeps word on MPs, but can he tempt the right? – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Macron keeps word on MPs, but can he tempt the right?
BBC News
At this early stage, he couldn't not be as good as his word. So he has been. In the list of 428 parliamentary candidates presented for Emmanuel Macron's La Republique en Marche (REM), literally 50% – 214 exactly – are women. And 52% – just over the …
Macron pushes EU to be tougher on trade and foreign investment
The Guardian view on Europe's new politics: all change
Emmanuel Macron unveils parliamentary candidates – half political newcomers, half women
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!