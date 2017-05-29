The Memorial Tournament Field – 2017 The Memorial Tournament Player List

The 2017 The Memorial Tournament will be hosted at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio between Thursday June 1st and Sunday June 4th. The provisional The Memorial Tournament field has been announced includes 138 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 The Memorial Tournament, William McGirt , is included in the tournament entry list. The official The Memorial Tournament player roster will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

The Memorial Tournament Player List

.The Memorial Tournament field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 The Memorial Tournament, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players Thomas Aiken David Hearn Phil Mickelson Byeong Hun An Russell Henley Francesco Molinari Stuart Appleby Jim Herman Ryan Moore Aaron Baddeley Morgan Hoffmann Kevin Na Ricky Barnes Nathan Holman Sean O’Hair Rafa Cabrera Bello J.B. Holmes Geoff Ogilvy Daniel Berger Wes Homan Thorbjorn Olesen Zac Blair Charles Howell III Carlos Ortiz Jonas Blixt Mark Hubbard Rod Pampling Jason Bohn John Huh Carl Pettersson Steven Bowditch Hiroshi Iwata Scott Piercy Keegan Bradley Freddie Jacobson Scott Pinckney Scott Brown Dustin Johnson Chez Reavie Angel Cabrera Matt Jones Patrick Reed Paul Casey Smylie Kaufman Kyle Reifers Roberto Castro Si Woo Kim Patrick Rodgers Bud Cauley Chris Kirk Ryan Ruffels Alex Cejka Kevin Kisner Charl Schwartzel Kevin Chappell Patton Kizzire John Senden K.J. Choi Soren Kjeldsen Webb Simpson George Coetzee Russell Knox Jordan Spieth Jon Curran Jason Kokrak Brendan Steele Jason Day Matt Kuchar Shawn Stefani Brendon de Jonge Anirban Lahiri Robert Streb Bryson DeChambeau Scott Langley Kevin Streelman Luke Donald Danny Lee Brian Stuard Jason Dufner D.H. Lee Daniel Summerhays Ken Duke Marc Leishman Hudson Swafford Ernie Els Spencer Levin Vaughn Taylor Tony Finau David Lingmerth Justin Thomas The following Andrew Loupe Brendon Todd Rickie Fowler Davis Love III Ethan Tracy Jim Furyk Jamie Lovemark Cameron Tringale Lucas Glover Hunter Mahan Harold Varner III Fabian Gomez Peter Malnati Jhonattan Vegas Jason Gore Ben Martin Camilo Villegas Emiliano Grillo Hideki Matsuyama Johnson Wagner Bill Haas William McGirt Bubba Watson Adam Hadwin Rory McIlroy Gary Woodland John Hahn George McNeill Brian Harman Troy Merritt

