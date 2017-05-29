Pages Navigation Menu

The Memorial Tournament Field – 2017 The Memorial Tournament Player List

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

The 2017 The Memorial Tournament will be hosted at the Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio between Thursday June 1st and Sunday June 4th. The provisional The Memorial Tournament field has been announced includes 138 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 The Memorial Tournament, William McGirt , is included in the tournament entry list. The official The Memorial Tournament player roster will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

The Memorial Tournament Player List

.The Memorial Tournament field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 The Memorial Tournament, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players
Thomas Aiken David Hearn Phil Mickelson
Byeong Hun An Russell Henley Francesco Molinari
Stuart Appleby Jim Herman Ryan Moore
Aaron Baddeley Morgan Hoffmann Kevin Na
Ricky Barnes Nathan Holman Sean O’Hair
Rafa Cabrera Bello J.B. Holmes Geoff Ogilvy
Daniel Berger Wes Homan Thorbjorn Olesen
Zac Blair Charles Howell III Carlos Ortiz
Jonas Blixt Mark Hubbard Rod Pampling
Jason Bohn John Huh Carl Pettersson
Steven Bowditch Hiroshi Iwata Scott Piercy
Keegan Bradley Freddie Jacobson Scott Pinckney
Scott Brown Dustin Johnson Chez Reavie
Angel Cabrera Matt Jones Patrick Reed
Paul Casey Smylie Kaufman Kyle Reifers
Roberto Castro Si Woo Kim Patrick Rodgers
Bud Cauley Chris Kirk Ryan Ruffels
Alex Cejka Kevin Kisner Charl Schwartzel
Kevin Chappell Patton Kizzire John Senden
K.J. Choi Soren Kjeldsen Webb Simpson
George Coetzee Russell Knox Jordan Spieth
Jon Curran Jason Kokrak Brendan Steele
Jason Day Matt Kuchar Shawn Stefani
Brendon de Jonge Anirban Lahiri Robert Streb
Bryson DeChambeau Scott Langley Kevin Streelman
Luke Donald Danny Lee Brian Stuard
Jason Dufner D.H. Lee Daniel Summerhays
Ken Duke Marc Leishman Hudson Swafford
Ernie Els Spencer Levin Vaughn Taylor
Tony Finau David Lingmerth Justin Thomas
Andrew Loupe Brendon Todd
Rickie Fowler Davis Love III Ethan Tracy
Jim Furyk Jamie Lovemark Cameron Tringale
Lucas Glover Hunter Mahan Harold Varner III
Fabian Gomez Peter Malnati Jhonattan Vegas
Jason Gore Ben Martin Camilo Villegas
Emiliano Grillo Hideki Matsuyama Johnson Wagner
Bill Haas William McGirt Bubba Watson
Adam Hadwin Rory McIlroy Gary Woodland
John Hahn George McNeill
Brian Harman Troy Merritt

