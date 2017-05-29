‘The Mountain’ From Game Of Thrones Beaten In ‘World’s Strongest Man’ Contest By This Guy

Perhaps you’re not familiar with Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, the Icelandic man above, but Game of Thrones fans will recognise him as Ser Gregor Clegane, “The Mountain”.

He is a regular podium finisher in the World’s Strongest Man contest, having finished third on three occasions and second twice.

2017 wasn’t to be his year either, with Britain’s Eddie Hall toppling the giant. The Telegraph below:

Hall, nicknamed The Beast, becomes the first Briton to win the competition, held in Botswana, since Gary Taylor back in 1993… Hall’s manager, Mo Chaudry, told The Stoke Sentinel: “Eddie has been dreaming about this for the last five or six years of his life. He had to be on the money, his training has been relentless and his dream has come true.

“In one round he finished fifth so for him to come back from that, whilst competing against some of the legends in the World’s Strongest Man tournament is amazing… Hall came out on top in the squat lift, Viking press and deadlift rounds.

Pretty sure an Icelandic man brings shame on his nation when he is beaten by a Brit in an event called ‘Viking press’.

Hafþór came in second, with American strongman Brian Shaw finishing third.

Some video of Eddie cleaning up below:

Imagine how much food that human eats on the daily…

[source:telegraph]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

