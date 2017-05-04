The Nation Port Reforms conference holds today

ALL is set for today’s conference on Port Reforms being hosted by The Nation, in conjunction with the Federal Ministry of Transportation and Epsilon Limited.

Speakers at the conference, billed for 10am at the Civic Centre on Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos, be suggesting how port reforms can be fast-tracked and efficient.

According to this newspaper’s Editorial Board Chairman, Sam Omatseye, the conference, with the theme: “Making Nigerian ports world-class”, will be opened by Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi.

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Managing Director Hadiza Bala Usman and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Director-General Dr. Dakuku Peterside are keynote speakers.

Other guest speakers are: Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Alhaji Sabiu Zakari; Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Mr Hassan Bello; Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority, Mr Boss Gida Mustapha; President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dr. Frank Udemba Jacobs and Deputy National President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Mr David Etim.

Also billed for the conference are: Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), Mr. Mike Jukwe, Comptroller-General, Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd); Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr. Fidet Okhiria; President, Nigeria Shipowners’ Association (NISA), Mr Aminu Umar; Director-General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission; Managing Director, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority; Permanent Secretary, Min of Power, Works and Housing; Managing Director, CMA-CGM Nig. Shipping Limited, Mr. Todd Rives; Team Leader, Governance & Peace Building Unit, UNDP, Dr. Kehinde Bolaji and Program Associate (Anti-Corruption), UNDP, Mr. Segun Olusola.

