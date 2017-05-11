Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The New Ryan Reynolds / Samuel L. Jackson Movie Has As Much Foul Language As Deadpool [Trailer]

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Entertainment, Video | 0 comments

Ryan Reynolds loves playing a guy with a potty mouth, doesn’t he?

It goes without saying that there is going to be some choice language in the trailers below, but I think you can just about stomach it.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Due to hit cinemas in the US on August 18, there is plenty of hype surrounding The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

Deadline with a little breakdown:

It centers [sic] on a top protection agent (Reynolds) who is tasked with guarding his mortal enemy and a most notorious hitman (Jackson). The two, who have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years, are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. They encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator who is out for blood.

Unleash the foul-mouthed tirade:

There’s even a second trailer to enjoy:

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson – really, what’s not to love?

[source:deadline]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.