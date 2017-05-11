The New Ryan Reynolds / Samuel L. Jackson Movie Has As Much Foul Language As Deadpool [Trailer]

Ryan Reynolds loves playing a guy with a potty mouth, doesn’t he?

It goes without saying that there is going to be some choice language in the trailers below, but I think you can just about stomach it.

Due to hit cinemas in the US on August 18, there is plenty of hype surrounding The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

Deadline with a little breakdown:

It centers [sic] on a top protection agent (Reynolds) who is tasked with guarding his mortal enemy and a most notorious hitman (Jackson). The two, who have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years, are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours. They encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator who is out for blood.

Unleash the foul-mouthed tirade:

There’s even a second trailer to enjoy:

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson – really, what’s not to love?

