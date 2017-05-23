The new Surface Pro is boring — and that’s a good thing. Here’s why

Microsoft’s new Surface Pro is an incremental update on the Surface Pro 4, and that’s okay. It shows that Windows PC makers are doing their jobs by making high-quality, innovative PCs.

