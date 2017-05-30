The next big hurdle for PIB – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
The next big hurdle for PIB
Daily Trust
By Daniel Adugbo | Publish Date: May 30 2017 2:00AMExpectations are high that the PIB passed by the Senate last week will be given accelerated consideration by the House of Representatives and immediate assent by the president, writes our reporter.
PENGASSAN: Nigeria Lost over $235bn to Non-passage of PIB
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!