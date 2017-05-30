Pages Navigation Menu

The next big hurdle for PIB – Daily Trust

Posted on May 30, 2017


The next big hurdle for PIB
By Daniel Adugbo | Publish Date: May 30 2017 2:00AMExpectations are high that the PIB passed by the Senate last week will be given accelerated consideration by the House of Representatives and immediate assent by the president, writes our reporter.
PENGASSAN: Nigeria Lost over $235bn to Non-passage of PIBTHISDAY Newspapers

