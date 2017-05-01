The Nigerian Senate: Performance, Even In The Midst Of Storms

The Nigerian Legislature as an arm of Government and particularly the institution of the Senate has always been a subject of major discuss within the Nigerian polity. Times and times again, the only news we hear about the upper legislative chamber is that of one indignity or the other which is apparently below what the…

The post The Nigerian Senate: Performance, Even In The Midst Of Storms appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

