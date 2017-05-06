The oath (2) :Relationships

My childhood friends, some of whom had ended up having kids for different men out of wedlock, were all envious of my good fortune at marrying Ena.

AFTER the oath we took between us, things progressed smoothly between Ena and I. Shortly after, we got married and settled down to living as husband and wife. Life with Ena was blissful. My only complaint was his tight work schedule.

He was a businessman who did a lot of contracts with different companies and was thus a very busy person. I hardly saw during the week and even some weekends when he had deadlines to meet. He, however made it up to me and the children whenever he had some free time. On my 25th birthday, for instance, he took the whole family to South Africa to celebrate it. It was the first time I was traveling out of the country so you could imagine my joy.

My childhood friends, some of whom had ended up having kids for different men out of wedlock, were all envious of my good fortune at marrying Ena.

“Mercy, whatever charm you used on him, please give me some! I want to marry a rich man like your husband too,” one of my friends, Doris said one day when she came visiting me at home. I had taken her on a tour of the nice duplex we lived in a very nice neighbourhood and she had simply gazed at everything in wonder.

“You are really enjoying o! You mean just the four of you live alone in this big house?” she queried. I nodded, laughing and she had shaken her head. We had grown up together in the same street and like most families in that neighbourhood lived in very crowded accommodation. Doris, her twelve siblings and parents including a few relatives lived in a one room apartment. Her four year old daughter from a former boyfriend also lived with them. Their home was always noisy with fights and arguments a regular way of life.

“Anyway, thank God one of us has left the ghetto for a posh place like this. I won’t mind living here o! Maybe you should employ me as your house help so I can come and enjoy with you!” she said.

“No way! You are too big and too pretty to be my house girl! I no wan lose my husband o!” I retorted and we both laughed.

****

With my husband’s help, I got admission to the university to study Business Administration. I had to be attending classes from home and between going to school, taking care of the children and my husband, it was tough. But I persevered because I was really determined to get a degree.

It was in my second year that I got pregnant. After giving birth to my son, Tejiri, I returned to school and focused on my studies. To assist with the baby, Ena got a full time nanny, a retired nurse who was very competent. That helped me a lot as I could stay in school for all my classes without worrying too much about my baby.

We had been married for about five years when the accident happened. My husband had gone to Abuja on some business and was returning to Lagos when he was involved in an accident. He had been scheduled to return by air but his flight had been cancelled. Since he had a very important business meeting the following morning, and unable to get another flight, he had decided to return by road. He was first admitted in a hospital near the town the accident occurred but because of the severity of his condition, he was transferred to the teaching hospital in Benin.

On hearing the news, I immediately flew to Benin to be by his side. I wept bitterly when I saw my husband. He was in a coma, breathing through an oxygen tank and was unaware of his

surroundings.

“This is no time to cry, Madam. You need to pray now so he can recover,” the doctor in charge of his case told me on my arrival.

So, I prayed as I had never done before. I remembered how we met, got married and our life together since then. I petitioned God to save my husband and I would serve him all my days.

But it was all in vain. He died a week after the accident without regaining consciousness.

To say I was devastated was putting it mildly. It was like my life ended, as if the light in my life had been switched off and there was nothing but darkness everywhere…

A father’s request

It’s been three years since my darling husband died. I have still not recovered fully from the shock of losing my husband at such a young age. Things have not been easy for me all alone with three young children to bring up. Financially, I have no worries as Ena left the bulk of his considerable wealth to me and the children. Perhaps, having a premonition of his death, he had written a will some months before the accident. His family had not contested it thankfully and had not harassed me in any way concerning their brother’s estate.

I miss my husband daily and though there are pressures from some quarters for me to remarry, I have no interest in being with another man. Just last week, my father had come visiting and had brought up the issue of my marrying again.

“You are still young. You should marry again so you can have someone to help you take care of these children,” he had stated in his usual blunt manner. He had even proposed to matchmake me with a son of his friend who had just relocated from the United States. But I had not been interested.

Besides the lack of interest, there is also the oath I took with Ena all those years ago before our marriage. When I made the vow to him, I never in my wildest dream think this would happen, that I would be a widow at 31. Ena had told me that it’s a vow that cannot be broken or there would be consequences.

I don’t know much about the spiritual significance of taking oaths so I would appreciate if readers who know about these things can enlighten me. I don’t know what will happen in the future, whether I will meet a man and fall in love again. Will it be possible for me to marry again despite the oath I took with Ena? And if I do, will any misfortune happen to me as some people I discussed the matter with have suggested? Please help!

Concluded

The post The oath (2) :Relationships appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

