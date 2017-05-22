The Other Guy On Trump’s “Grab Them By The Pussy” Tape Finally Speaks Out [Videos]

One of the men in the infamous ‘Pussy Grabber’ video was suspended by NBC, quit his job shortly afterwards, and was denied the chance to apologise on air.

The other? Well, he went on to become president.

Not that Billy Bush, the Trump accomplice in THAT video, deserves that much sympathy.

I think it’s time we dived back in and revisited the bombshell that somehow didn’t derail a rich sex pest’s campaign:

Hilarious how Donald just jokes about sexual assault, hey? Sounds like Billy digs it, judging by all the sniggering.

Now the 45-year-old is finally talking out about the video that ruined his career, with this below from NY Daily News:

“Looking back upon what was said on that bus, I wish I had changed the topic,” Bush told the Hollywood Reporter. “(Trump) liked TV and competition. I could’ve said, ‘Can you believe the ratings on whatever?’ But I didn’t have the strength of character to do it.” The TV personality said he doesn’t know if the President regrets the comment, but Bush denied Trump’s excuse that it was just locker room talk.

“I’m in a lot of locker rooms, I am an athlete, and no, that is not the type of conversation that goes on or that I’ve participated in,” he said… “I am not grateful for the moment…But I’m grateful for what I’ve gotten out of it. I’m grateful that it hit me all the way to my core.” “I’ve come out of this with a deeper understanding of how women can connect to the feeling of having to fight extra hard for an even playing field. The ground isn’t even. Maybe it’s improving, but still it isn’t even,” he told the magazine. “When a woman watches that tape — and this is what really hit me — they may be asking themselves, ‘Is that what happens when I walk out of a room? When I walk out of a meeting, is that what they’re saying about me? Are they sizing me up?’ I can’t live with that. If a moment like that arose again, I would shut it down quickly.”

Billy is no stranger to hanging around with politicians who have a habit of ‘foot in mouth’ moments, given that he is the nephew of former President George H.W. Bush, and cousin of former President George W. Bush

The Bush may have learnt his lesson, and seems genuinely contrite, but nobody has more respect for women than Donald:

In fact, he’s better than the rest of us at quite a few things:

NOBODY!

[source:nydailynews]

