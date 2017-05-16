Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘The people are tired,’ says Malema after secret ballot judgment is reserved – News24

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

'The people are tired,' says Malema after secret ballot judgment is reserved
News24
Judgment has been reserved in the “secret ballot” case brought to the Constitutional Court by the United Democratic Movement. The dramatic, protracted arguments had the country's top legal minds racing. The president's advocate, Ishmael Semenya, …
Separation Of Powers On Trial At ConCourtHuffington Post South Africa (blog)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.