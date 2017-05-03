The People I Called Friends Never Believed In My Music – Terry Apala

Talented rapper, Terry Apala, has revealed how his friends tried discouraging him from forging ahead in music because of his genre of music. Speaking with Planet TV, the Champagne Shower crooner, said his friends told him back then his kind of music was too local and Nigerians will never accept his music. Terry continued saying, …

