The Players Championship 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 2 of The Players Championship17 will be played on Friday May 12th at the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The Players Championship 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:10 am.

Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.

2017 The Players Championship 2nd Round Tee Times

The 2017 Players Championship round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.

Tee Times Tee Times Tee Times Tee Times 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:10 AM Seung-Yul Noh Sung Kang 7:21 AM Boo Weekley Robert Garrigus David Hearn 7:32 AM Lee Westwood Patton Kizzire Andrew Loupe 7:43 AM D.A. Points Ryan Moore Chris Kirk 7:54 AM Kevin Chappell Billy Hurley III Brian Stuard 8:05 AM Jonas Blixt Brian Gay Tyrrell Hatton 8:16 AM Danny Lee Robert Streb Ben Martin 8:27 AM Russell Henley Rod Pampling Kevin Kisner 8:38 AM Peter Malnati Webb Simpson Steve Stricker 8:49 AM Jason Dufner Scott Piercy Alex Cejka 9:00 AM Wesley Bryan Charley Hoffman David Toms 9:11 AM Johnson Wagner Spencer Levin Luke List 9:22 AM Jerry Kelly Anirban Lahiri Brett Stegmaier 12:35 PM Jason Bohn Daniel Summerhays Francesco Molinari 12:46 PM Harris English Bernhard Langer Derek Fathauer 12:57 PM Bryce Molder Kevin Na Mark Hubbard 1:08 PM Aaron Baddeley Fabian Gomez David Lingmerth 1:19 PM Jim Furyk Billy Horschel Vijay Singh 1:30 PM Jimmy Walker Zach Johnson Paul Casey 1:41 PM Rickie Fowler Henrik Stenson Jason Day 1:52 PM Jordan Spieth Hideki Matsuyama Phil Mickelson 2:03 PM Adam Hadwin Luke Donald Alex Noren 2:14 PM Si Woo Kim Daniel Berger Branden Grace 2:25 PM Sean O’Hair Ryan Palmer Yuta Ikeda 2:36 PM Ian Poulter Cameron Tringale Tommy Fleetwood 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:10 AM Martin Laird Chez Reavie Shawn Stefani 7:21 AM Roberto Castro Patrick Rodgers Michael Kim 7:32 AM Scott Brown Ross Fisher Matthew Fitzpatrick 7:43 AM Danny Willett Shane Lowry Bill Haas 7:54 AM Patrick Reed Bubba Watson Brooks Koepka 8:05 AM Jon Rahm Justin Rose Martin Kaymer 8:16 AM Sergio Garcia Adam Scott Matt Kuchar 8:27 AM Dustin Johnson Justin Thomas Rory McIlroy 8:38 AM Mackenzie Hughes Jim Herman K.J. Choi 8:49 AM Charl Schwartzel Smylie Kaufman Ernie Els 9:00 AM John Huh Jamie Lovemark Rafa Cabrera Bello 9:11 AM Freddie Jacobson Chad Campbell Ricky Barnes 12:35 PM Zac Blair Tyrone Van Aswegen Blayne Barber 12:46 PM Kevin Streelman Lucas Glover Louis Oosthuizen 12:57 PM Kyle Stanley Jason Kokrak Patrick Cantlay 1:08 PM Brian Harman Russell Knox Jhonattan Vegas 1:19 PM Hudson Swafford Brendan Steele J.B. Holmes 1:30 PM Cameron Smith Vaughn Taylor Keegan Bradley 1:41 PM Tony Finau Troy Merritt Gary Woodland 1:52 PM Greg Chalmers Graeme McDowell Emiliano Grillo 2:03 PM Pat Perez Cody Gribble William McGirt 2:14 PM Marc Leishman James Hahn Matt Every 2:25 PM Kyle Reifers Harold Varner III Bernd Wiesberger 2:36 PM Ben Crane Graham DeLaet Grayson Murray

The post The Players Championship 2017 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

