The Players Championship Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 Players Championship will be played on Saturday, May 13th at TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. The Players Championship Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:15 am.

The field has been reduced to 82 by the cut which has been paired into 41 two balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.

2017 Players Championship 3rd Round Tee Times

The Players round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Times Players Players 8:10 AM Ben Crane Grayson Murray 8:20 AM Branden Grace Bernd Wiesberger 8:30 AM Brian Harman Pat Perez 8:40 AM Charley Hoffman Blayne Barber 8:50 AM Kevin Kisner Jim Herman 9:00 AM Tyrrell Hatton Rod Pampling 9:10 AM Chris Kirk Brian Stuard 9:20 AM Boo Weekley Michael Kim 9:30 AM Gary Woodland Sung Kang 9:40 AM Jimmy Walker Zach Johnson 9:50 AM Jamie Lovemark Kevin Streelman 10:00 AM Justin Rose Alex Cejka 10:10 AM Ryan Moore Patrick Reed 10:20 AM Cody Gribble Lee Westwood 10:30 AM Keegan Bradley Rickie Fowler 10:40 AM Ricky Barnes David Lingmerth 10:50 AM Rory McIlroy Jason Dufner 11:00 AM Dustin Johnson Justin Thomas 11:10 AM Sergio Garcia Matt Kuchar 11:20 AM Kevin Chappell Martin Kaymer 11:30 AM Emiliano Grillo Adam Hadwin 11:40 AM Hideki Matsuyama Graeme McDowell 11:50 AM Francesco Molinari Aaron Baddeley 12:00 PM Brooks Koepka Russell Henley 12:10 PM Yuta Ikeda Billy Hurley III 12:20 PM Phil Mickelson William McGirt 12:30 PM Henrik Stenson Jason Day 12:40 PM Mackenzie Hughes Daniel Summerhays 12:50 PM Adam Scott Steve Stricker 1:00 PM Seung-Yul Noh Roberto Castro 1:10 PM Cameron Tringale Tommy Fleetwood 1:20 PM Daniel Berger Harold Varner III 1:30 PM Smylie Kaufman Si Woo Kim 1:40 PM Paul Casey Ben Martin 1:50 PM Lucas Glover Brendan Steele 2:00 PM Jon Rahm Webb Simpson 2:10 PM Ian Poulter Chez Reavie 2:20 PM Patrick Cantlay Alex Noren 2:30 PM David Hearn Rafa Cabrera Bello 2:40 PM J.B. Holmes Vijay Singh 2:50 PM Louis Oosthuizen Kyle Stanley

The post The Players Championship Saturday Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

