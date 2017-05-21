The rise and rise of Frank Okamigbo

Despite the pull-him-down syndrome to thwart the effort and good things this young dynamite has done to affect his generation and next, Franklyn Emenike Okamigbo, also popularly known as Papas in the entertainment world in Nigeria and its environ, is waxing strong.

The profile of the Imo State born Lagos dude is rising by the day as we learnt that Frank is working seriously on his Papas Foundation, an affiliate of his Papas Entertainment Company which runs a mobile nightclub on Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos known as Club Papas and tucked inside the popular D’ Place.

Frank Okamigbo who is one of the celebrities who have made it a point of duty to channel a part of what they make on a monthly basis to cater for the physically challenged people in society, we were informed, has an ace up his sleeves.

You may wonder what other surprise this president of Nigerian Supermodels still needs to spring up having come up with Papas Club and Papas Foundation to mention but a few. Well, as you’re reading this, work is almost concluded on his Papas TV. Not only that, his clothing line which we learnt is one of the best in terms of quality in the country is waxing strong too.

What else can we say? The very liberal and articulate University of Lagos graduate is loved and respected by a variety of people due to his sense of humility and amiable mien. Responding to a recent allegation that he’s gay in one of Lagos gossip journals the handsome dude said “I will rather die than be gay. I am a good Christian who fears the Lord. Even in the book of Romans 1 verses 28-30, God Himself condemns all forms of immorality. If you read this passage of the Holy Book very well, you will know that woe be unto homosexuals.” Hmmm, Pastor Frank has said it all, need we say more? Keep it up Frank and keep on flying.

