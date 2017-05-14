The rising profile of Seyi Tinubu, Asiwaju’s enigmatic son

Sincerely, what else could one have expected from the most visible son of the famous Jagaban Borgu, Seyi Tinubu?

The son of the amiable Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a top chieftain of the APC, showed that he had arrived on the scene with his one of a kind wedding that took place in Nigeria and extended to Lake Como in Milan, Italy last year (2016), when he took as his partner for life, the delightsome and highly cerebral former Miss Layal Jade Holm. That eventful nuptial had the crème-de-la-creme of the society in attendance, though it was by far a much muted ceremony than what was expected by many due to the fact that the parents especially Seyi’s being very high ranking members of the ruling APC party, didn’t want to be seen as being ostentatious in the midst of the economic downturn in Nigeria, so they decided to tone down on everything. A quick and impromptu engagement/traditional wedding took place, before the white wedding, which was done abroad with only a “few” in attendance. The few here meant just about a hundred (100) people!

