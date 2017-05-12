The Rocco Forte Open – 2017 Players Purse & Payouts

The Rocco Forte Open purse is €1,000,000 for the 2017 tournament at Verdura Golf Course in Agrigento, Sicily, Italy. The winner of the 2017 The Rocco Forte Open will receive the 1st prize payout of €166,660 and 166,660 Race to Dubai points.

2017 The Rocco Forte Open Prize Money

The Rocco Forte Open prize money distribution including player payouts for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded on Sunday 21st May.

