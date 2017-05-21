The Rocco Forte Open Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Rocco Forte Open Round 4 Pairings

The 4th round of the 2017 Rocco Forte Open will be played on Sunday 21st May at the Verdura Golf Course in Agrigento, Sicily, Italy. The Rocco Forte Open 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 8:25 am.

The final tee slot of the Rocco Forte Open 2017 golf tournament is at 10:30 am and features Oscar Stark, Richard S Johnson and Luca Cianchetti (AM).

The Rocco Forte Open Round 4 Tee Times

The Rocco Forte Open 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the Verdura Golf Course.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 8:25 AM Sebastian Heisele Wade Ormsby Eirik Tage Johansen 8:35 AM Thomas Bjørn Marcus Armitage Daniel Im 8:45 AM Jens Dantorp Stuart Manley Mikko Korhonen 8:55 AM Marcel Siem Matteo Manassero James Morrison 9:05 AM Adrien Saddier Sebastian Soderberg Mark Foster 9:15 AM Paul Maddy Tom Lewis Marcus Fraser 9:25 AM Jbe Kruger Haydn Porteous Jason Scrivener 9:35 AM Gary Hurley Julien Guerrier Haotong Li 9:45 AM Garrick Porteous Eduardo De La Riva Michael Hoey 9:55 AM José-Filipe Lima David Horsey Raphaël Jacquelin 10:05 AM Lee Slattery Johan Carlsson Renato Paratore 10:15 AM Alvaro Quiros Zander Lombard Pep Angles 11th Tee 11th Tee 11th Tee 11th Tee 8:40 AM Eddie Pepperell Oliver Fisher Alexander Björk 8:50 AM Ben Evans Julian Suri Chris Paisley 9:00 AM John Parry Nick Cullen Nicolas Colsaerts 9:10 AM Robert Karlsson Phachara Khongwatmai Clément Berardo 9:20 AM Richard Mcevoy Scott Jamieson Andrew Dodt 9:30 AM Jamie Donaldson Nathan Kimsey Oscar Lengden 9:40 AM Niclas Johansson Jamie Rutherford Austin Connelly 9:50 AM Roope Kakko Steve Webster Thomas Detry 10:00 AM Jeff Winther Romain Wattel Paul Peterson 10:10 AM Lorenzo Gagli Francesco Laporta Jordan Smith 10:20 AM Mike Weir Pavit Tangkamolprasert Matt Wallace 10:30 AM Oscar Stark Richard S Johnson Luca Cianchetti (AM)

The post The Rocco Forte Open Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Rocco Forte Open Round 4 Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

