'The Salafists came to Africa to destroy… Islam'

Vanguard

'The Salafists came to Africa to destroy… Islam' says Chiekh Abbas Motaghedi, the Iranian director of Dakar's branch of Al-Mustafa. NAN- In an upmarket suburb of Senegal's seaside capital, a branch of Iran's Al-Mustafa University teaches Senegalese …



and more »