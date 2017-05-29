The SAPS Apple Throwing Video That People Are Raging About

The actions of a few Western Cape police officers has caused much outrage on social media platforms.

In a video posted on Facebook, Theewaterskloof Municipality law enforcement officers “line the four thieves up against a roadside rockface and pelt them with the apples they are alleged to have stolen’”, reports TimesLive.

The men stand with their back to the officers, who pelt them with the stolen fruit from the other side of the road.

It’s like a game of Stingers.

Kevi van Wyk posted the video to the Facebook page Boland Dorpe, and told TimesLive the incident had happened early last week:

“The officers caught the men stealing apples in Villiersdorp‚” he said. “They took them out into the mountains then made them line up before throwing the apples at them.” Van Wyk said the woman who had sent him the video had another‚ which allegedly showed the officers stripping one of the men naked and beating him up. “I have the names of three of the men‚” he said. “They’re all based in Villiersdorp.” Van Wyk said the Theewaterskloof Municipality Democratic Alliance mayor‚ Christelle Vosloo‚ was aware of the incident. Contacted by TimesLive on Saturday‚ Vosloo said she was unable to discuss the matter because she was in a meeting. Van Wyk said he was “really upset” by the footage. “It’s wrong to steal apples but I don’t think this is the way to deal with it‚” he said.

Commentators on the post, however, suggested otherwise:

As far as I am concerned, no police officer should act like this. Check the video:

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

