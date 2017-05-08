Pages Navigation Menu

The Second Trailer For ‘It’ Is Even More Terrifying Than The First [Video]

Posted on May 8, 2017

Back in March we showed you the first trailer for the latest movie adaptation of Stephen King’s book It, the horror that made a generation of kids hate clowns (HERE).

Now those in attendance at the MTV Movie and Music awards can also kak their broeks, with the latest trailer shown at yesterday’s event.

A little from TIME:

Andres Muschietti’s upcoming film It — based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel — pits a group of kids dubbed “the Losers Club” against Pennywise in the fictional town of Derry, Maine. The film’s first trailer was released in March. Variety reports that it garnered 197 million views in its first 24 hours, making it the world’s most-watched trailer in its first day.

Dark tunnels, scary music, those blood red balloons – you know the drill:

God I hate clowns.

The release date for the US is September 8.

