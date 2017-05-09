Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The South African film scene in three acts – The South African

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


BusinessTech

The South African film scene in three acts
The South African
The film industry in South Africa has come on leaps and bounds in the last couple of decades. What was once propaganda-ridden and inwrought with racism, is now filled with thematic diversity and creative expression. By Shanaka Thanapathy -. May 1, 2017.
Black South Africans still disadvantaged in education, income and employmentAfrican Business Magazine (press release) (subscription) (blog)
These graphs reveal the truth about black and white management in South AfricaBusinessTech

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.