The sphinx of violence

By Owei Lakemfa The seasonal hurricane, ‘Military Mutiny’ is tearing through Cote d’Voire, while the more devastating Hurricane Trump has again touched down in the American White House tearing through the American society and world politics. The epicenter of the latter hurricane is that President Donald Trump, the American Commander-in-Chief and Twitter-in-Chief, revealed classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and that country’s ambassador to the United States (US) Sergey Kislyak. Some tremor followed with sacked FBI boss, James Comey claiming that at a meeting in the White House on February 13, Trump had asked him to shut-down a federal investigation into former National Security Adviser (NSA), General Michael Flynn’s liaison with the Russians.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

