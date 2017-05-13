The Thread: IBB shuts down Minna like he did in Lagos, 1989 [PHOTOS]
General Ibrahim Babangida’s daughter gave out his daughter, Halima Babangida in marriage to Auwal Abdullahi, a businessman, at the Hilltop…
Read » The Thread: IBB shuts down Minna like he did in Lagos, 1989 [PHOTOS] on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!