The Thread: “Not all #MenAreTrash does not make sense” | Justin Irabor fires back on Twitter and all hell breaks loose
During the course of the week, the subject of intense debate on Twitter Africa was domestic violence, specifically the ratio…
Read » The Thread: “Not all #MenAreTrash does not make sense” | Justin Irabor fires back on Twitter and all hell breaks loose on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!