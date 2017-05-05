Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Token Fund Lets Anyone Invest in Decentralized Crypto-Assets

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Bitcoin | 0 comments

Managing a cryptocurrency-related portfolio can be quite a hassle for investors. With so many tokens and currencies to choose from, it becomes hard to make the right choices. This is where the Token Fund comes into the picture. This is an excellent opportunity for any investor looking to invest in decentralized assets. The project also … Continue reading The Token Fund Lets Anyone Invest in Decentralized Crypto-Assets

The post The Token Fund Lets Anyone Invest in Decentralized Crypto-Assets appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.