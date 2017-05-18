Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

`The Voice Nigeria’ hits TV screen June 18

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Entertainment, Music | 0 comments

“The Voice Nigeria’’ reality show, will hit Television screen on June 18, after the conclusion of auditions for contestants for its second season in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Enugu. The Organisers of the show retained Waje, Patoranking and Timi Dakolo as coaches from its season one, while Yemi Alade replaces 2Baba. 28-year-old Stage actress, Agharese Emokpae popularly known as A’rese, won the first season of the show in July 2016.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.