‘The Voice Nigeria’ returns June 18

‘The Voice Nigeria’ reality show, will hit Television screen on June 18, after the conclusion of auditions for contestants for its second season in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Enugu.

The Organisers of the show retained Waje, Patoranking and Timi Dakolo as coaches from its season one, while Yemi Alade replaces 2Baba.

28-year-old Stage actress, Agharese Emokpae popularly known as A’rese, won the first season of the show in July 2016.

A’rese also received a four-day, all-expense paid ticket to Abu Dhabi courtesy Etihad Airways.

The winner of season two would get a recording contract with Universal Music Group, an SUV car worth seven million naira including a trip to Dubai.

The Voice Nigeria is a reality singing competition, which searches for Nigeria’s next big music star.

