The Voice Nigeria Season 2 premieres June 18th! Here are The Coaches

The highly anticipated second season of Nigeria’s flagship singing competition, “The Voice Nigeria“, premieres on Sunday the 18th of June 2017. The second season retains Waje, Patoranking and Timi Dakolo as coaches while Yemi Alade replaces 2Baba. See the photo of the coaches below:

The post The Voice Nigeria Season 2 premieres June 18th! Here are The Coaches appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

